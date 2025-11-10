Art Cloth and Craft Presenting ‘A Winter’s Canvas’ Fashion Show Thursday

Art Cloth & Craft will present A Winter’s Canvas fashion show on Thursday, November 13.

The live fashion show, which begins at 6:00 p.m., is being curated by Art Cloth & Craft owners Bobbie Spare and Lauren Edwards. Each look will showcase rich color palettes, layered textures, and thoughtful styling — encouraging guests to see clothing not just as what you wear, but as a reflection of creativity and confidence.

From statement denim to luxurious fabrics and one-of-a-kind accessories, the show will highlight pieces that capture the boutique’s signature aesthetic. All featured looks will be available for purchase in-store immediately following the event.

Adding to the evening’s visual atmosphere, artists Joseph Grice will be onsite painting a live work in progress as guests arrive. Chautauqua Art Gallery owner Leslie Calimeri and Grice also will showcase a curated selection of their original artwork and prints, many depicting local scenes.

Proceeds from the evening will directly support the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Tickets for the event are $45 and can be purchased at artclothandcraft.com and reglenna.com. The event will be held in the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts’ Media Arts Studio located at 108 E. 3rd St. in Jamestown, NY.