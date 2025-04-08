Art Cloth & Craft Hosting Clothing Drive For JCC

Art Cloth & Craft is hosting a clothing drive to help stock the Jamestown Community College Career Closet for students.

Donations will be accepted today through Saturday, April 12 at the store’s downtown location at 108 East Third St. Those who donate will receive a 20% off coupon to Art Cloth & Craft.

Items are needed for all genders and sizes including suits, blazers, dress pants, skirts, dresses, dress shirts, blouses, belts, ties, shoes, purses, briefcases, and jewelry.

No undergarments, including stockings and undershirts, can be accepted if they have been used. All donations must be clean, in excellent repair, and no more than 15 years old.

Established in 2023, the mission of JCC’s Jamestown Campus J. Hawk Career Closet is to increase access to and reduce barriers for all JCC students when it comes to dressing professionally for fieldwork, internships, interviews, networking events, and other professional settings.