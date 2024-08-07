Art Services Inc. Awards Funding To Chautauqua County Organizations

A number of Chautauqua County organizations have been awarded funding from Arts Services Inc.

Over $750,000 is being awarded to 87 individual artists and nonprofit organizations in Western New York. The Creative Impact Fund, established to support the Western New York arts and cultural sector, is financed by a New York State Senate initiative aimed at providing equitable arts support across all regions of New York State. The grants support a variety of projects, including general operations, arts programming, creation of new work, and training access.

Organizations and individuals receiving funding in Chautauqua County include:

1891 Fredonia Opera House, General Operating

Ahira Hall Memorial Library in Brocton, “LARC: Literacy in Arts, Reading and Culture”

Audubon Community Nature Center, Bee Exhibit Update

Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony, Youth Symphony Weekend at Chautauqua

Citizens for a Better Cassadaga, 2024 Cassadaga Lakes Summer Concert Series

Fenton History Center, General Operating

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, Inc., General Operating

Kaycee Colburn, “Birds through an Indigenous Lens”

North Shore Arts Alliance, Inc., Art Trail 2024

1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center Executive Director Rick Davis said in a statement, “The unrestricted nature of Creative Impact Grant funding helps the Opera House to present incredible programs featuring well-known artists and still keep ticket prices low for those in our largely rural communities. It also enables us to explore programming that would otherwise be financially risky because of the cost or because it represents entertainment that is new and unfamiliar to audiences. All of this helps us to fulfill our mission of ‘presenting artistic diversity and high-quality programming at an affordable price.”