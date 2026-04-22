Artists Being Sought For New Mural In Bemus Point

Artists are being sought for a new mural in Bemus Point.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) and Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development (CCDPD) are seeking qualified artists to submit an application, with local and regional artists encouraged to apply before the deadline on May 11.

This year, CCPEG and CCDPD will work with the Village of Bemus Point to program the Paint CHQ Mural Festival. As the participating municipality, the village will work with a local advisory committee to determine and finalize the mural design with the selected artist.

While experienced local and regional artists are strongly encouraged to apply for this project, other local artists who are interested in learning more about how to install a mural may also want to participate in the Paint CHQ Mural Apprentice Program. The Apprentice Program is meant to offer aspiring artists an opportunity to garner valuable experience installing large-scale murals.

Local residents are encouraged to give input through an online survey or by attending an upcoming public workshop in Bemus Point. The workshop will take place at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 23 at the Bemus Point Village Hall, located at 13 Alburtus Avenue. The public survey, which is anonymous, will provide the Paint CHQ team with valuable community feedback, which will further inform the artwork themes. A link to the survey can be found online at ChooseCHQ.com/PaintCHQ.

CCPEG and CCDPD Special Project Coordinator Rebecca Wurster said, “Steering committee members will work with CCPEG to develop a mood board, or creative brief, to help the mural artists better understand what makes Chautauqua County and specifically Bemus Point unique. This brief will inform creatives and ensure designs that resonate with the Village and represent the community. The jury that reviews the mural designs is made up of local community members.”

The applications for both the Paint CHQ Mural Apprentice Program and the Paint CHQ Open Artist Call can be found online at ChooseCHQ.com/PaintCHQ.