ArtScape Jamestown is kicking off its fifth year by inviting local artists to submit their work for the ArtScape public art program, now through February 15, 2027.

Chautauqua Art Gallery is partnering with Pearl City Clay House, the Jamestown Parks Department, and the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation to create an outdoor public art gallery in downtown Jamestown. Artists of all ages who live in Chautauqua County or within 35 miles of Jamestown are invited to participate in this juried art competition. Up to six banners will be earmarked for the youth category. Submissions must come from youth under the age of 18. Interested artists may submit up to three works for consideration at https://ArtScapeJamestown.com.

A jury of arts professionals will select up to 60 pieces to be reproduced on banners that hang on light posts throughout the downtown area. Chautauqua Art Gallery on North Main Street and Pearl City Clay House on East Second Street also will display the original works of art and coordinating artists and banner production.

Local businesses can sponsor a banner. At the end of the outdoor display, the banners are removed and given to the sponsor, or the sponsor may choose to donate the banner to the artist. Sponsors are encouraged to display the banner in their place of business.

Banners will be hung in May and June of 2027. A brochure with a walking tour of the banners also will be distributed. The original artwork will be on display April 9 through May 22 with Artists Talks and workshops being held at Pearl City Clay House and Chautauqua Art Gallery. Interested artists and those interested in sponsoring a banner can find information and an application at https://ArtScapeJamestown.com. The deadline for both artists and sponsorship is February 15, 2027.