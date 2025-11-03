Attorney Chuck DeAngelo Named To Upstate New York 2025 Super Lawyers List

Fessenden Laumer & DeAngelo has announced that Chuck DeAngelo has been named to the Upstate New York 2025 Super Lawyers list

This is the ninth time DeAngelo has been named to the list. He was selected in the practice area of general litigation.

Super Lawyers select attorneys using a multi-phase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. Super Lawyers notes that the objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers publication notes that only 5% of the attorneys in the state are selected to receive Super Lawyers recognition.