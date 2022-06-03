Audubon Celebrates 20 Years of Liberty

The Audubon Community Nature Center will celebrate of 20 years of Liberty, the non-releasable Bald Eagle that makes the Audubon her home, this Saturday.

Activities at the nature center will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children can help build an eagle-sized nest, try out life-sized eagle wings, or sit on eagle eggs as they learn about Bald Eagles.

Spotting scopes and binoculars will be available for participants to use while looking out for the wild Bald Eagles that hunt on Big Pond.

Liberty was Audubon’s first Animal Ambassador. Nature Center officials say she has inspired many who visit ACNC to learn more about eagles and their incredible recovery after being listed as an endangered species in 1978 as part of the Endangered Species Act.

Tamarack Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will be on hand to talk about the current threats that eagles face.

The fee for Saturday’s event is $8 for adults, $6 for Nature Center members and children ages 3 to 15, and free for 2 and under. No reservations are necessary. Parking is free.