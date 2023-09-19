Audubon Community Nature Center Added To NYS Birding Trail

The Audubon Community Nature Center has been added as a location on New York State’s Birding Trail.

The Audubon is one of 12 new locations being added to the trail which brings the total number of birding trail locations across the state to 344.

Birdwatching has become one of New York’s fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities. The State Department of Environmental Conservation manages the New York State Birding Trail in collaboration with partners that include the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The statewide trail network includes promoted birding locations that can be accessed by car or public transportation, providing an inclusive experience for all visitors to enjoy birds amid beautiful natural settings with little or no cost or investment in equipment.

Audubon Community Nature Center Executive Director Leigh Rovegno said, “Our property was one of the many places that Roger Tory Peterson birded as he was growing up in Jamestown, New York. The property is carefully managed to create a diversity of habitats that attract hundreds of species of birds. Our six miles of trails wind through marshes, swamps, fields, forests, ponds, and brushy areas which provide an amazing variety of birds to be seen.”

The New York State Birding Trail map is available at the New York State Birding webpage: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/109900.html. The webpage provides valuable information on each site such as location, available amenities, species likely to be seen, directions, and more.