Audubon Community Nature Center Cuts Ribbon on Pamela A. Westrom Wildlife Habitat

The Audubon Community Nature Center recently held a ribbon-cutting on the Pamela A. Westrom Wildlife Habitat. The new facility will soon showcase a variety of birds of prey that are found within the region.

It was named in memory of Jamestown High School graduate Pam Westrom, who was an environmentalist and had a passion for sailing and birding. Westrom’s brother, Curt Westrom, and his wife, Susie, of Bemus Point, participated in the ribbon-cutting.

The Lenna Foundation, Scott Electric, and the Cummins Foundation provided funds to help cover increased construction costs due to COVID and to purchase necessary items to furnish the prep-room such as refrigerators, sinks, and storage.

The Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation also recently awarded a grant that will provide funding for a paved access trail around the new enclosures.

Additional funding came from hundreds of individual donors.

While the interior of the building is complete, training and permits are still in the works to acquire birds. The ACNC is hoping to have birds in the habitat by sometime next year.