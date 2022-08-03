Audubon Community Nature Center Installs New Trail Signs

The Audubon Community Nature Center has new trail signs thanks to a grant from Cummins.

Three signs relate to ACNC’s deer exclosures – areas fenced to keep deer out – and show how much impact deer browse has on the the forests. Another sign is about the ponds and the impact/threat that Water Chestnut, an aquatic invasive species, has had on ACNC’s property, and one is about the Hemlock Forest that was partially treated with a preventative spray to protect it from the invasive insect Hemlock Wooly Adelgid.

Additional signs were purchased and installed around the new wildlife habitat to introduce visitors to Audubon’s newest animal ambassador, an American Kestrel now on display named Cricket.

In 2020, Cummins funded Spatterdock Bridge repairs and an Adirondack shelter on the yellow trail. Their funding in 2021 provided materials for the new wildlife habitat structure.

Audubon has six miles of trails. The four marked and named ones range in length from Overlook’s .6 mile to Big Pond’s two miles. Spatterdock and Backwoods Trails are each about one mile.

Visit AudubonCNC.org for more information.