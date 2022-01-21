Audubon Looking for Volunteers for Snowflake Festival

Audubon Community Nature Center is looking for volunteers for their 40th annual Snowflake Festival.

The festival, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, will offer nature hikes, a bonfire with s’mores, demonstrations and activities that might include knitting and weaving, snowshoeing and a mini “skating” rink, craft projects, live animal demonstrations, and more. Food and hot drinks will be served outdoors by 3 C’s Catering.

ACNC Public Engagement Specialist Jeff Tome said volunteers are needed for everything from helping with crafts to tending a fire to assisting with outdoor games. There are both indoor and outdoor jobs available.

Volunteers will be scheduled in two shifts: 9:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 1 – 4 p.m. All receive access to the hospitality room and free admission to the Festival before or after their shifts. COVID-19 preventative measures will be taken, including required face covering while indoors for both event participants and volunteers.

If you are able to help, please contact Audubon Volunteer Coordinator Tina Preston at (716) 569-2345 or email her at tpreston@auduboncnc.org.