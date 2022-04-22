Audubon Nature Center Holding Clean Up Day At Center

The Audubon Community Nature Center is holding an Earth Day weekend clean-up at the facility on Saturday, April 23.

The event is family friendly and will include work projects such as sprucing up the gardens, working on the outdoor turtle habitats, trail and play area improvements, pulling non-native plants, and more.

Lunch will be provided for volunteers.

Check in and registration takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. with work at the Center happening from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Participants are encouraged to wear clothes that can get dirty, dress for the weather, and bring work gloves if you have them.

Call (716) 569-2345 for more information.

And in Jamestown, on Sunday, April 24, a clean-up of McCrea Point Park and Jones & Gifford Avenue has been organized by local citizens. The clean-up will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Participants should meet at the McCrea Point Park pavilion where garbage bags and gloves will be available.