Audubon Plant Sale Is May 16

The Audubon Community Nature Center will have their plant sale this Saturday.

The sale takes place 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16 at the Audubon Center.

There will be a large selection of native plants, as well as annuals, perennials, trees, and shrubs. Plants are from local greenhouses and Audubon’s gardens. Royal Fern Nursery, a native plant nursery in Fredonia, will also have a selection of native plants.

Gently used garden equipment, décor, tools, and pots will be available for sale at the “Garden Treasures” tent.

Volunteer experienced gardeners will be on hand to give advice at the advice table.

All plants are $3 per 4” pot, $5 per 6 to 8” pot and $10 per 10” pot. Many local nurseries and garden stores donate to this event in order to provide a wide selection.

Audubon will not be accepting plants for trade due to the threat of jumping worms, an invasive animal that can decimate local soils.

This event is outdoors and takes place rain or shine.

More information is available at AudubonCNC.org/plant-sale.