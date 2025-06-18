Author, Illustrator Leslie Calimeri Debuts Children’s Book ‘One Day With Dinosaurs’

Author and illustrator Leslie Calimeri takes young readers on a prehistoric adventure in her debut children’s book, One Day with Dinosaurs.

A book launch celebration will be held at Chautauqua Art Gallery in Jamestown from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 21. Leslie will read from the book at 10:30 a.m., followed by a book signing. Families, young readers, and dinosaur lovers of all ages are invited to attend this free event.

One Day with Dinosaurs introduces readers to Sam, a boy whose love for dinosaurs leaps off the page—literally. On a rainy day, Sam finds himself transported into the pages of a new dinosaur book, landing in the middle of a gentle apatosaurus family.

Leslie Calimeri is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology with a BA in commercial art. She worked in marketing and design before serving as Digital Communications Manager at Chautauqua Institution. In 2018, she opened Chautauqua Art Gallery, which showcases regional and international artists, offers custom framing, and hosts community art events.

Leslie lives in Jamestown with her husband, Joe, and their two children—Sam and George.

One Day With Dinosaurs is available at lesliecalimeri.com, Chautauqua Art Gallery, or on Amazon.