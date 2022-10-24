WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Author Salman Rushdie Has Lost Sight in One Eye, Hand ‘Incapacitated’ After Attack

Author Salman Rushdie has lost his sight in one eye and one of his hands is “incapacitated” following a stabbing attack in August.

The update came in an interview given by Rushdie’s agent to a Spanish newspaper. Literary agent Andrew Wylie declined to tell the newspaper, El País, if Rushdie was still hospitalized and did not say when he had been last updated on his condition.

Rushdie underwent emergency surgery after he was stabbed several times before his scheduled lecture at Chautauqua Institution on August 12.

24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to 2nd Degree attempted murder and 2nd degree assault in attack.

