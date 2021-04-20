Baker Street, Barrett Avenue & Prather Avenue Realignment Discussed at City Council

A proposed re-alignment of the Baker Street, Barrett Avenue, and Prather Avenue intersection came before Council Monday night. The City Department of Public Works and County Department of Public Facilities are working jointly on the redesign. DPW Engineer Mark Roetzer said they are changing the through-traffic to Baker Street,

“Which, according to the New York State DOT (Department of Transportation), average annual traffic data has 3,000 more cars a day than what Barrett has. We’ll realign Prather Avenue to have a 90 degree angle connection with Baker and the same with the very end of Barrett to make sure these intersections are 90 degrees”

DPW Director Jeff Lehman said the intersections were flagged as potential safety hazards, having been first constructed in the early 1900s for horse and carriage traffic. The project will be paid for with CHIPS funding.