Ballot is Set for 2022-23 Jamestown Public Schools Budget

The ballot is set for the 2022-23 Jamestown City School District Budget vote on May 17.

JPS Administration and School Board held a public hearing Tuesday night at the Jamestown High School Auditorium on the $93.8 million spending plan. No one from the public chose to speak at the hearing following a presentation by Budget and Finance Director Brittnay Spry.

Five items are on the ballot for voters to consider including the budget plan, a Capital Improvement Reserve Fund, a Vehicles, Machinery, and Equipment Reserve Fund; Acquisition of Real Property; and Board member elections. The budget has no tax increase.

Spry said there is a contingency budget prepared in the event that the district’s budget is voted down by residents, “It is from the proposed budget to the contingency budget, it’s a reduction of $745,000. It is taking out all of the equipment that is included within the budget, so it would be buildings and grounds; athletics, music equipment, and other smaller equipment lines that other departments have access to throughout the year.”

Polls will be open from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Voting locations in Jamestown include Washington Middle School, Lincoln Elementary, and Jefferson Middle School. The budget proposal can be viewed on the Jamestown Public Schools’ website at www.jpsny.org/budget