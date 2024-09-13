Bemus Point Annual Fall Fest Starts Today

Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest takes place starting today.

The event, which runs through Sunday, will feature a street market with over 75 specialty vendors.

Local stores are offering “Draw-a-Leaf” Discounts, where customers can draw a leaf at checkout to reveal a discount ranging from 5% to 50% off their purchases.

Seasonal food and drink specials will be available at Bemus Point’s restaurants. There also will be food trucks at the bus garage.

On Saturday, a Classic Car and Motorcycle Cruise-In will be held at Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House. The Historical Society will host an open house on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the Bemus Point Library will hold a Book Sale from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The “Bemus Gives Back” initiative in partnership with United Ways of Chautauqua County will feature signage and tent cards with QR codes for easy donations, and participating restaurants will use branded coasters to raise awareness.

Kids activities will include a petting zoo on Saturday and Sunday, face painting, and pumpkin painting.

New this year will be a Beer Tent hosted by the Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House.

Visit www.facebook.com/VisitBemusPoint for complete event details.