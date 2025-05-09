[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund discusses union contracts, a proposed local law that would end residency requirements for some city employees, and activities planned for Memorial Day. Kim Ecklund Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
