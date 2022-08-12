Bemus Point Boat Days Set for This Weekend

The Bemus Point Boat Days will take place this weekend in the village.

A Boat Parade will take place at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 14. Boat entry is free and will have a pirate theme.

Bemus Point stores and restaurants also will have activities or specials involving the pirate theme. Kids activities will take place at the Musky Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Live music is also scheduled at various venues.

For more information or to register for the boat parade, go to www.visitbemuspoint.com