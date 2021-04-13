Bemus Point Elementary School Teacher Named in Child Victims Lawsuit

A Bemus Point Elementary School teacher has been named in a pending child victims lawsuit for allegations of sexual abuse.

According to a petition filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Friday, the victim claims they were a student at Maple Grove High School when the abuse occurred. The teacher named in the case is Lori Conti.

Both the Bemus Point Central School District, the Bemus Point School Board, as well as Conti, are being sued by the alleged victim. The victim is being represented by attorney Jerry Kristal of Buffalo.

According to the petition, the abuse allegedly occurred between 1994 and 1996.

The pending lawsuit is being filed as a result of the NY State Child Victims Act, which allows victims to sue their alleged abusers and any related institutions, even after the criminal statute of limitations has expired.