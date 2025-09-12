Bemus Point’s Fall Fest Runs Sept 12-14

Bemus Point’s Fall Fest is taking place this weekend

Activities start today with the Fall Fest Street Market that will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will feature more than 70 vendors over the weekend, and many attending today.

Local shops will be open all weekend for shopping, with many offering fall specials. Some shops will also be offering the popular “Draw-a-Leaf” discount, where customers pull a leaf at checkout for savings from 5% to 50%.

Restaurants around town are rolling out fall menus and seasonal specials just for the weekend. Several venues will offer live music.

On Saturday, a Classic Car and Motorcycle Cruise-In will take place at the Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Bemus Point Historical Society will hold an open house on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Lawson Center will also be open all weekend with exhibits on local boating history. This weekend will also be the last days of the season for the Historic Bemus Point–Stow Ferry.

Kids activities will include a petting zoo, face painting , and pumpkin painting.

For more information, go to https://www.visitbemuspoint.com/