Bestselling Author of ‘Buddhist Boot Camp’ to Participate in Free Discussion at MHA

Bestselling author Timber Hawkeye will be discussing his latest book at a free event at the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County on Tuesday, September 27.

Hawkeye previously wrote “Buddhist Boot Camp” and his memoir “Faithfully Religionless.” He also produces a podcast.

Hawkeye said he’ll open by briefly talking about his book “The Opposite of Namaste,” and then move into a group discussion, “What people can expect is a very non-confrontational conversation where you can just sit and observe and listen, or you can engage and ask questions, and direct the conversation where you want it to go. That’s why I show up and don’t know. It’s not like I have a spiel like, ‘This is what we’re going to talk about.’ It’s like, here are some tools that I still use today that help me and is there a scenario in which you think this wouldn’t work and let’s figure out what might.”

MHA Project Manager Sean Jones said “Buddhist Bootcamp” has been used as a tool at the MHA in recovery groups.

The free event starts at 7:00 p.m. at the MHA, which is located at 31 Water Street, Door 14 in Jamestown.

For more information, call Sean Jones at 716-490-1048.