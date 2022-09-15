WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Betty White Collection Donated to National Comedy Center

Display of Betty White’s collection at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center has received the collection of comedy legend and actress Betty White.

Much of the collection , which includes pieces from White’s award-winning work in acclaimed TV comedies The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, is now on display at the Comedy Center.

The donated collection features scripts hand-annotated by White, plus several articles of her screen-used wardrobe now on display, plus five Emmy statuettes for wins spanning nearly 60 years. The collection also features career memorabilia.

Betty White’s career on television spanned over seven decades. She was a pioneer of early television as the star and producer of the comedy, “Life with Elizabeth,” with fully creative control, and the host of a live, daily television variety show in early 1949.

White died on December 31, 2021, just 17 days before her one hundredth birthday.

