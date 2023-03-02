Big Plans In Store for Hotel Lenhart

The future owners of the Hotel Lenhart have big plans in store for the historic structure.

Bill and Jill Curry presented their renovation proposal to the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board as part of their request for a $410,000 Al Tech loan.

Bill Curry said he’s been a design builder for over 40 years with Jill being in the hospitality industry with Marriot and Hilton for over 25 years.

Curry said the Lenhart is in need of significant upgrades, “Stair towers, sprinkler system, and fire alarms. We also want to provide full access for anyone who comes to our campus. So we will have access for anybody at any level of need. We plan to add a rooftop area, which is the center area, which will have an elevator to it. So anybody who walks in the front door can get to that spot and enjoy the view from the roof.”

Curry said the laundry facility will be turned into a standalone bakery and creamery and that a spa will be added to the building the has employee housing. He said that housing will be moved to a different floor. Other amenities planned include a heated pool and dropping the number of rooms from 57 to 40 so that all rooms have a private bathroom.

Curry said they hope to close on the property by the end of April, with it likely taking nine months to do work.

The cost of the project is $9.8 million. The village of Bemus Point has applied for a $2 million Restore New York grant for the project and another $2 million grant request has been made to the state.

The IDA Board approved the Al Tech loan request as well as a 15-year PILOT. The Curry’s said the project will have 65 temporary jobs during construction, 46 full time employees when the hotel reopens, with 58 total employees by year three.