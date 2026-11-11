Blue Star Mothers Accepting Donations For Christmas Care Packages

The Blue Star Mothers are accepting donations for Christmas care packages that will be sent to deployed troops.

The Blue Star Mother are accepting monetary donations as well as items such as toiletries, candy, canned meats, beef jerky, ground coffee, hot drink packets, soup mixes, protein bars, and zip lock bags. These items can be dropped off at the Ellicott Town Clerk’s Office at 215 South Work Street. Donations must be dropped off by Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Christmas cards and letters are welcome and encouraged as well.

These will be sent out Saturday, December 5 to deployed men and women.

Blue Star Mothers said they spent over $50,000 in 2025 sending over 1,000 care packages.

Those who want to make a monetary donation can send a check to:

Blue Star Mothers NY4

PO Box 22

Jamestown, NY 14702

For more information, call 716-450-5593