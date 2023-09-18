Board of Elections Looking for Poll Workers For Election Day

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is need of poll workers for the upcoming November 7, 2023 General Election.

Board of Elections Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram said that poll workers “play a critical role in our democracy and having an adequate number of staff at the poll site on Election Day ensures voters receive the assistance they need.”

Poll workers help prepare the polling site for voting, help set-up the voting equipment, sign-in and process voters, demonstrate voting procedures and help close the polling place.

Anyone registered in the two major parties can sign-up to be a poll worker. Poll workers are paid $25.00 for their training and $14.20 an hour while working the polls.

The first training is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 at the SUNY JCC North Training Center on Route 60 in Dunkirk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A second, additional training, will be held at the Carnahan Theatre on the SUNY JCC Main Campus, 525 Falconer St. in Jamestown on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The final training happens on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Carlson Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd. in Mayville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each trainee is asked to bring their Driver’s License, or another legal form of identification, Social Security Card and voided check so the Board of Elections can issue a direct deposit payment.

No reservations are needed for any session.

Those with questions may contact the Chautauqua County Board of Elections Office at (716) 753-4580 and/or visit chqgov.com/board-of-elections/Board-of-Elections.