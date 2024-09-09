Board of Elections Reminding Residents Of Voter Registration, Address Change Deadlines

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is reminding residents of deadlines to register to vote and to change their voting addresses ahead of the November 5 General Election.

Commissioner Brian Abram said the deadline to register to vote is 10 days prior to the Election – Saturday, October 26, 2024, “The document must be in the Board of Elections office by this date, this is NOT a postmark date.”

The last day for the Board of Elections to receive a change of address is Monday, October 21. Voters who provide a change of address after this date may have to vote via Provisional Affidavit Ballot at their new poll site.

Voters may register to vote through a number of sources:

The New York State Board of Elections provides an online Voter Registration portal, available by going to: nyovr.elections.ny.gov

The Department of Motor Vehicles provides an online MotorVoter portal for anyone who possesses a valid New York State Driver’s License, available by going to: voterreg.dmv.ny.gov/MotorVoter

Voter Registration forms are available at various City, Town and Village offices. Forms are also available at Libraries and Post Offices within the County.

Voter Registration forms may be downloaded from the Board of Elections website, www.votechautauqua.com. Voters are reminded to choose ‘fit to page’ when printing registration forms to avoid cutting off the political party choice and signature portions of the document.

Voter Registration forms may be requested via the mail by calling the Board of Elections at (716) 753-4580.

Anyone wishing to verify that they are registered to vote by checking the online voter lookup: voterlookup.elections.ny.gov or by calling the Board of Elections at (716) 753-4580.

The Board of Elections office at 7 North Erie St. in Mayville, NY 14757 is open from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, Monday through Friday, excluding Monday, October 14 for Columbus Day.

The Board of Elections will be open special dates to assist voters in registering to vote:

Saturday, September 28, the Board of Elections will be open from 2PM to 9PM for local voter registration.

Thursday, October 10, the Board of Elections will be open normal hours, 8:30AM to 4:30PM; this date is the statewide date to conduct local registration, which was selected by the State Board of Elections.

Saturday, October 26, is the last day to register, the Board of Elections will be open from 9AM to 5PM to allow voters to comply with the Registration deadline.