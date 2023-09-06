Board of Elections Warns of Scam Where People Are Impersonating Election Staff

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is warning residents about a new door-to-door scam where fraudsters are impersonating Board of Elections staff.

The New York State Board of Elections received complaints that fake staff members were found knocking on doors, confronting voters regarding their registration status, and erroneously accusing voters of committing a crime because of how they appear in the state voter database.

In a joint statement, Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram stated, “We have been notified that this is happening in our county, you can rest assured, the Chautauqua County Board of Elections employees would never come to your home and challenge your voting rights.”

If you are approached by a person claiming to be Board of Elections staff, immediately ask to see their identification. If that person refuses, or is otherwise suspicious, the Board of Elections is asking voters to collect as much information as possible without providing any of your personal information. Once the person leaves, contact the local law enforcement.

Criminal impersonation is a class A misdemeanor in New York State. Elections officials are working closely to track and monitor any additional complaints that are received.