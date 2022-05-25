WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Body Recovered in Canoeing Accident in Kennedy

New York State Police say the body of a Pine Plains man who went missing in a canoe accident in the town of Kennedy has been located.

Police says 46-year old Michael Leary‘s canoe rolled over while canoeing with a group of people on Conewango Creek Sunday evening. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team with local fire agencies searched for Leary. His body was found Monday, May 23 and transported to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is continuing.

