Boil Water Advisory Lifted for BPU Water Customers Along Route 394

The Chautauqua County Health Department lifted its boil water advisory on Saturday for Jamestown BPU water customers along Route 394.

The advisory had been in effect since Wednesday, September 8th. It affected water customers located north of Smith Boys Marina such as Vukote, Loomis Bay and Sunrise Cove and included the BOCES School.

Water samples collected on Thursday and Friday from the affected areas show that the water is safe to drink and can be used for all other purposes.

The BPU Water Division had a water main break on Rte. 394 which was repaired the same day. Due to a loss of pressure and water in the system, a boil water advisory was placed as a precaution.