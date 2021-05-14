Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Mayville

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services and the Village of Mayville have announced that the boil water advisory for the village has been lifted. The advisory, which had been in effect since May 6th, was lifted after water samples collected on May 11 and 12 show that the water is safe to drink and use for all other purposes.

These orders were needed so that the Village could install a permanent water pump in a new well to replace the temporary pump installed in December 2020 during a water emergency.