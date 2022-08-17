Borrello, Goodell Call for Special Session to Grant Peace Officer Status to Chautauqua Institution Safety Personnel

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to convene a special session to pass legislation that would strengthen security at Chautauqua Institution.

This comes in the wake of last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Institution.

Goodell said he and Borrello sent a letter to Hochul on Monday outlining the need for the legislation which would grant ‘peace officer’ status to the organization’s public safety personnel, “That would enable them to arrest people, obviously, concealed carry of a service revolver, and work directly with all of our law enforcement officers.”

Currently, the Chautauqua Institution safety personnel must call for assistance from the Sheriff’s Department or the State Police to make arrests.

Borrello said in a release, “In her remarks at Chautauqua Institution on Sunday, the Governor indicated she would sign this legislation if it comes to her desk. Recalling the legislature and working for passage of our bill is the first step towards making that happen.”

The legislation had previously passed the State Legislature, but was vetoed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo.