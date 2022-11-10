Borrello, Goodell Hope to Continue to Address Inflation, Public Safety Following Re-Election

Chautauqua County’s representatives in the State Legislature hope to continue to address inflation and public safety following their re-election.

State Senator George Borrello defeated Democrat Dan Brown in Tuesday’s elections. He said he’s grateful for the support in the new 57th District, which now includes parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties.

Borrello said crime is still the number one issue to tackle when the new legislative session starts in January, “If we don’t feel safe and if people don’t feel safe in New York State then really nothing else matters. You’ve got to address the affordability issue here in New York State, once again. We continue to lead the nation in out-migration. And, ultimately, New Yorkers have to feel that their government is serving them and we need a transparent government.”

Assemblyman Andy Goodell won his race against Democrat Sandra Lewis. He said his focus in his campaign and for his next term is to address high inflation in New York, including high energy costs, “And so I’ll be urging my Assembly colleagues to make more affordable energy available by opening up environmentally responsible natural gas development in the Southern Tier, which would be a huge benefit not only to the Southern Tier but to everyone that uses natural gas. I’ll also urge them to look at expanding our electrical capacity, especially as the state is looking to electrify more buildings and vehicles.”

Goodell said he has also worked with Senator Borrello to introduce legislation to restore judicial discretion when it comes to setting bail. He said he hopes to continue that work in regards to dealing with issues around bail reform in the new year.