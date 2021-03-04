Borrello Says Executive Powers for Cuomo May Stay in Place

ALBANY – State Sen. George Borrello is voicing his frustration over Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his colleagues in the New York State Legislature.

Borrello said Democratic Leadership has essentially chosen to extend the governor’s COVID-19 executive authority, virtually indefinitely, until he deems it no longer necessary.

“Instead of repealing the Governor’s emergency powers as so many on both sides of the aisle have called for, they have essentially chosen to extend his executive authority, virtually indefinitely, until he deems it no longer necessary. This is a shameful continuation of the dereliction of duty on the part of the Legislature,” Borrello said. “Nothing more vividly underscores the complicity of legislative leaders in this brazen backroom deal than the fact that they allowed him to announce the terms of their ‘repeal’ legislation. What is occurring is a slap in the face to New Yorkers who want to see accountability, transparency and integrity restored to their government.”

The statement sent out by Borrello on Wednesday afternoon runs counter to numerous reports that the legislature was about to end the governor’s executive authority, which was first granted to him in March 2020 during the early days of the pandemic.

