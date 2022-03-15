Borrello Votes Against Senate’s Budget Proposal

State Senator George Borrello voted against the Senate’s One-House Budget proposal on Monday.

Borrello said in a release that the Senate’s proposal has, “an unsustainable level of spending – 11 percent higher than last year’s record-breaking budget — and which creates new recurring spending that the state will be unable to support once federal relief funds run out.”

He called the approach “shortsighted” and “reckless” as inflation continues to go up along with energy costs.

Borrello said he did support the acceleration of middle-class income tax cuts as proposed by the Governor and maintained in this budget, $200 million for the Small Business Pandemic Relief program and a temporary suspension of the state portion of the gas tax. He stated he also was encouraged by the inclusion of the repeal of the fiber optic right-of-way fee that he says has been a roadblock to expanding rural broadband access.

Still, Borrello said the proposed budget’s “out-of-control, election year spending” was something he could not support.