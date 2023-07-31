WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Box Bike Lanes Being Installed on Washington Street

(image courtesy of bikepgh)

If you have driven down Washington Street recently, you might be wondering what the new green paint is at various intersections.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the new markings are for bicyclists, “You need to stop behind the green areas in you’re in a car, because a bicyclist, if they’re trying to make, for example, a right or a left turn will come in front of you. So, instead of bicyclists being in between cars or behind the cars, they should be in front of you being able to make that turn so that they’re visible. So those green bars are meant, and you’ll see soon that they’ll be putting boxes there and they’ll represent the lanes of where they’re going to turn, whether that’s straight, right, or left.”

Sundquist said the City requested the state put the markings for bicyclists on Washington Street and the plan is to have them at more intersections throughout the city.

He added the goal is to make streets safe for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

