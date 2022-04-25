BPU Flushing Begins April 29

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will begin spring water main flushing this week, weather-permitting.

Pre-flushing will start in Falconer at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the areas of Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere. The entire Village of Falconer will be flushed from 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, overnight into Sunday, May 1, until Falconer flushing is completed.

Flushing of the remainder of the BPU Water Division system will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, May 2 through 6; and Monday through Wednesday, May 9 through 11.

The exception will be on Wednesday, May 4, when flushing will begin at 4:30 a.m. to accommodate downtown and Fairmount Avenue businesses and restaurants.

Flushing can discolor water, especially when water line cleaning takes place in the customers’ immediate areas near their scheduled flushing days. Customers may see discolored water at any time during flushing, even on days other than their scheduled flushing days.

The flushing map is available online at jamestownbpu.com. Updates also will be posted on the BPU’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Customers with questions about flushing and their flushing dates may call the Flushing Hotline at (716) 661-1613.