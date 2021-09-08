BPU Issues Boil Water Advisory for Areas of North Harmony

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is advising water customers in the Town of North Harmony along Route 394 and the Chautauqua Lake shore from Smith Boys to Sunrise Cove, including the BOCES Educational Center, to boil all water for drinking, cooking and food preparation.

This includes a small area in the Town of Busti along Route 394 and the lake north of Smith Boys.

The BPU issued a release saying a water main break on Wednesday could could have allowed contaminants to enter the system. As a precaution, all customers must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and allow it to cool before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and making ice, or use bottled water from a New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) approved source.

The water can still be used for bathing and washing.

The Jamestown BPU is repairing the water main and water service should be restored today. Residents will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are in the system and they no longer need to boil your water. This boil water advisory is anticipated to last for 3 to 5 days.

For more information, please contact BPU at (716) 661-1680.