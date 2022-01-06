BPU Lobby Closed Until January 18

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced that its Customer Service lobby is closed temporarily due to COVID-19 protocols. This is effective today through through Monday, January 17. The lobby will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18.

During the lobby closure, customers may call 716-661-1660 for a scheduled in-person appointment to make a cash payment, to sign up for service or to pick up stickers or yard waste bags. BPU representatives making the appointments will explain precautions that must be followed to enter the BPU office area. Any updates will be posted on the BPU’s website at jamestownbpu.com as well as social media.

The BPU reminds customers payments can be made online and through their phone payment systems. Drop boxes for checks and money orders are available in the BPU Customer Service parking lot, on Tracy Plaza, and in the Jamestown Police Department vestibule.