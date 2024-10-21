BPU Looking at Expanding District Heat To Residential Customers

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is looking at expanding its District Heating system to residential customers.

Jamestown Renaissance Corporation staff will conduct public outreach in targeted neighborhoods near existing District Heating infrastructure or areas planned for future expansion. The outreach will initially focus on residential properties on streets that have the potential for seamless integration into the BPU hot water distribution network.

The District Heating system currently circulates hot water through a network of insulated underground pipes, delivering warmth directly to 70 buildings in BPU territory, such as Jamestown High School, the Northwest Arena, UPMC Chautauqua, commercial, non-profit, offices and apartment buildings. As part of the Retool District Heating effort, the BPU would seek to attract additional businesses, industries, schools and housing to the heating project.

The BPU is seeking Federal and State funding to progress the Retool District Heating initiative to upgrade and expand the current District Heating system. This initiative which originated in 1984, received a New York State Governor’s Innovation Award at that time.

The BPU is working to create a District Heat system where multiple energy sources can be utilized to heat the water and adapt the system to take advantage of the best available technologies.

Funds will be needed to design new ways to heat the water in the system that are cost-effective and sustainable.

Should the Retool District Heating project include residential customers, the system would allow homeowners to replace their natural gas furnaces, boilers and water heaters with hot water heat exchangers. Such changes would significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels and eliminate a source of carbon monoxide in homes while not burdening the electric system.

Residents on the targeted streets will receive detailed information about the potential for connecting to the District Heating system, including benefits, cost and the installation process.

For more information about the District Heating system and the residential neighborhoods included in this outreach, contact Retool District Heating Project Engineer Derek Johnson at (716)661-1643 or djohnson@jamestownbpu.com.