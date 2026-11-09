BPU Offices Closed Weds. For Veterans Day, Garbage Will Still Be Collected

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities’ offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Garbage and metal recycling will be collected on Veterans Day.

BPU Customer Service reopens for business at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, November 12.

The BPU encourages customers to sign up for the online customer portal, located at jamestownnybpu.gov, which allows users to make after-hours payments, monitor utility consumption, view bills, complete forms and manage account information. Customers only need their BPU account number to register.

Payments by phone may be made at any time by calling 716-661-1660, ext. 3. There are no additional fees when paying online or by phone.

Customers may leave checks or money orders in drop-off boxes located at the BPU’s drop box in the utility parking lot, 92 Steele Street; outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza; and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on East Second Street.

For reports of trouble in all BPU Divisions at any time, customers may call 716-661-1640.