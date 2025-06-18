WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

BPU Volunteers Selling Hot Dogs Friday To Benefit St. Susan Center

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities volunteers will be selling hot dogs to benefit the Cents For St. Susan’s Fund Drive from 10am to 2pm, Friday, June 20. 2025

The grilled hot dog sale will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 20, outside the BPU Customer Service Office located at 92 Steele Street in Jamestown. A rain date for the sale is Friday, June 27.

BPU volunteers will sell hot dogs, chips, water and sodas to benefit the BPU’s 26th annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” fund drive. The utility raises money for St. Susan Center at this time each year to help provide meals at the soup kitchen in the summer.

The public may also bring empty redeemable cans and bottles to the sale to provide more “cents” for the soup kitchen.

During the fund drive through mid-July, redeemable cans and bottles can also be taken to BPU Customer Service Office, located at 92 Steele Street, to benefit the St. Susan Center.  Cans and bottles for “Cents for St. Susan’s” can also be donated at Don’s Car Wash and the Southside Redemption Center.

Donations will also be accepted at the hot dog sale.

