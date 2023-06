The BPU’s Yard Waste Site will be closed this Saturday, June 3.

The closure is due to the garbage and recycling schedule being delayed a day for Memorial Day. Solid Waste curbside collections on Saturday preclude the ability to staff the Yard Waste Site that day.

The yard waste site is open Wednesday, May 31 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and then will resume regular hours from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, and from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10.