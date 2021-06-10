BPU’s 22nd Annual ‘Cents for St. Susan’s’ Campaign Has Begun

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced its 22nd year of the utility’s annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign that raises funds from the community for St. Susan Center.

Yellow “Cents for St. Susan’s” coin canisters have been placed around the area for individuals to drop in donations to help the local soup kitchen.

St. Susan Center provides daily meals to guests on the basis of one meal per person per day. Due to COVID Pandemic restrictions last year, the organization began distributing carry-out meals as dining room seating was not permitted.

Despite the Pandemic, St. Susan Center staff served a record number of 121-thousand meals in 2020. This figure compares to 118-thousand-370 meals provided in 2019 and 111-thousand-851 meals served in 2018.

The BPU Cents for St. Susan’s drive has raised $253-thousand-335-dollars since 2000.