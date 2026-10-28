BPU’s District Heat, Solid Waste Rates Going Up For 2027

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities’ District Heat and Solid Waste Division budgets have been approved with rate increases for 2027.

District Heat users will see a 10% rate increase due to the rising cost of operations. These rates go into effect November 1, 2026. BPU General Manager Kris Sellstrom said District Heat users have already been notified about the increase.

Solid Waste customers will see a $2.50 increase per month. According to current rate information on the BPU’s website, this brings City of Jamestown residents’ basic service charge to $27.00 per dwelling unit per month. For customers residing outside of the City of Jamestown, the Basic Service Charge would be $33.50. All customers will receive a credit of $11.00 per month for participating in the Residential Recycling Credit Program.

BPU member Marie Carrubba said she’s talked with a number of people who have concerns about rates going up, “If you contract with a private solid waste company, you’re going to be paying a lot more than what the City is charging. And, also, concerning the water. When you see what’s going on in Fredonia, that they’ve got boil water restrictions more times than you care to count, and also now they’re under water restrictions. I can’t say enough about what the Utility here has done to keep infrastructure repaired and to be proactive about these things.”

Carrubba added that nobody wants to raise rates, but that the board has to deal with the issues at hand, including necessary maintenance.

It was stated at the September BPU meeting that Finance and Customer Accounts Manager Kevin Karr anticipates another Solid Waste rate increase in 2029.