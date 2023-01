A Brockport man died after being struck by a car on Route 60 in the village of Fredonia Friday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died.

No charges are expected at this time.