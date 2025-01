A Brocton man died following a house fire on Christmas Day.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that the Brocton Fire Department, along with mutual aid departments, responded to a structure fire just after 5:00 a.m. December 25 on Old Mill Road.

32-year old Zane Shattuck was found dead inside the house by fire department personnel.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined the fire started within the ceiling area of the basement.