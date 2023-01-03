Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest following a hit on the field in a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

A statement by the Bills on Twitter said the 24-year old Safety’s heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

The game has been officially postponed by the NFL.

Donations to an online toy drive fundraiser started by Hamlin in 2020 have topped $3 million since last night. Hamlin created the GoFundMe fundraiser for “The Chasing M’s Foundation” to help children in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area where he grew up.