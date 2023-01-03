WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition

By Leave a Comment

Buffalo Bills members gather in prayer following the collapse of Safety Damar Hamlin on the field (January 2, 2023 – Photo by Buffalo Bills Twitter Account)

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest following a hit on the field in a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

A statement by the Bills on Twitter said the 24-year old Safety’s heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

The game has been officially postponed by the NFL.

Donations to an online toy drive fundraiser started by Hamlin in 2020 have topped $3 million since last night. Hamlin created the GoFundMe fundraiser for “The Chasing M’s Foundation” to help children in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area where he grew up.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.