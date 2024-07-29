BWB Building Owners Suing City of Jamestown Over Assessment

The owners of the BWB building in downtown Jamestown are suing the city over its assessment.

201 West Third Street LLC filed the suit in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court saying the property’s assessment is illegal and erroneous.

The property has been assessed at $4.35 million with the corporation arguing that the assessment should be lowered to $1.125 million.

The property at 201 West Third Street houses the law offices of Phillips Lytle, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency and County Department of Planning, various military recruiting agencies, the Internal Revenue Service, and Buffamonte, Whipple, and Buttafaro accountants.